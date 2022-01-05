China opens up wider in 2021

January 05, 2022

China remained steadfast in opening-up wider and further facilitating foreign entry to the country amid uncertainties in the past year. Measures to this end included hosting a series of expositions, trimming negative lists and facilitating trade and investment.

Bucking a sharp drop in global cross-border investment, China attracted $149.34 billion of foreign investment in 2020, maintaining its status as the world's second-biggest recipient of foreign investment.

Here is the general picture of what China has done to further open up its economy and promote high-quality economic development in 2021.

