Global investors cast vote of confidence in Chinese economy

Xinhua) 16:04, December 24, 2021

BEIJING, Dec. 23 (Xinhua) --Despite the pandemic-induced worldwide economic slowdown, global investors have continued to double down on investment in China this year.

Experts say that is because the Chinese economy has continued to recover steadily.

China continues to be the top investment destination for global investors.

The Ministry of Commerce said, in the first 11 months of the year, foreign direct investment (FDI) into the Chinese mainland, in actual use, rose 15.9 percent year on year to 1.04 trillion yuan (157.2 billion U.S. dollars).

That has surpassed the whole year's FDI in 2020.

Meanwhile, China commits to opening up more sectors for foreign investment.

Progress was also made in terms of the structure of foreign investment.

China has trimmed nearly two-thirds of the negative list for foreign investment in recent years.

A new version of the list will be unveiled soon.

