Infographics: A glimpse of China's economy in 2021

"Efforts must be made to promote the efficiency and quality of the agricultural sector, make rural areas suitable to live and work in and ensure that farmers are affluent and well-off."

Remarks by Chinese President Xi Jinping at the two-day annual central rural work conference on Dec. 29 , 2020

(Web editor: Wu Chaolan, Liang Jun)