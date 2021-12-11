China holds key economic meeting to plan for 2022

Xinhua) 14:09, December 11, 2021

Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, Chinese president and chairman of the Central Military Commission, speaks during the annual Central Economic Work Conference in Beijing, capital of China. The conference was held from Wednesday to Friday. (Xinhua/Wang Ye)

The annual Central Economic Work Conference was held in Beijing from Wednesday to Friday as Chinese leaders mapped out priorities for the economic work in 2022.

In a speech at the conference, Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, Chinese president and chairman of the Central Military Commission, reviewed the country's economic work in 2021, analyzed the current economic situation and arranged next year's economic work.

