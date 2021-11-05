New growth pole takes shape as east China region ups economic presence

Xinhua) 09:26, November 05, 2021

BEIJING, Nov. 4 (Xinhua) -- China's Yangtze River Delta region has generally become a strong and active growth engine to the country's economic development, as the region's GDP contribution continued to rally, according to the country's top economic planner.

During the first three quarters of this year, the region accounted for 24.5 percent of China's GDP, compared with 24.1 percent in 2018, Cong Liang, deputy head of the National Development and Reform Commission, told a press conference on Thursday.

Shanghai and the provinces of Jiangsu, Zhejiang and Anhui are under the ambit of the Yangtze River Delta region.

The integrated development of the region is taking shape, said Cong, adding that the region's influence on the national economy has been continuously enhanced.

In 2018, China announced it would support integrated development of the Yangtze River Delta region, and make it a national strategy.

The country has detailed 22 measures to boost the region's development, covering areas of common prosperity, cross-regional coordination, among others, and will put emphasis on major projects, including pilot free trade zones and international transport hubs, according to Cong.

