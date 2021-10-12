Without China, world would be in recession: Portuguese scholar

Xinhua) 11:04, October 12, 2021

LISBON, Oct. 11 (Xinhua) -- "Without China, the world would be in recession," said Antonio dos Santos Queiros, a researcher at the University of Lisbon, in a recent article in the Portuguese newspaper Publico.

"It is not a good idea to align forces for the economic war against the People's Republic of China," said Queiros in the article.

The Chinese government "upholds fair competition in the market, overseeing to keep everything in order and promote sustainable development, but intervening when the market fails," said Queiros.

It is not appropriate to use Western concepts of politics to understand the new Chinese model, the scholar said, adding the model has ensured China's success in poverty alleviation.

On the giant bubble which some newspapers predicted would shake the Chinese economy as in the United States, Queiros said the Chinese government succeeded in defusing the crisis with its own style of macro management.

It is not wise to trust "false and speculative news" to promote retaliation against China, said Queiros.

