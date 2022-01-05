Chinese teen invents driverless bicycle, bags award
A high school senior's driverless bicycle has won the S.-T. Yau High School Science Award, an Asian student competition which emphasizes innovation, originality, creativity and persistence in research activities.
Shi Mulang, of Hangzhou No. 9 Middle School, attached depth cameras to the bike's handlebars and light detection and ranging devices, or lidars, to the seat. Data is transmitted in real time to a central brain above the back wheel, empowering the bicycle to choose the optimal route while maintaining balance.
Shi says he began doodling with devices at about 8 years old. "When I showed my inventions to my friends, they couldn't believe it and thought my parents must have done that for me," Shi said. "But actually I know more about these things than them."
Photos
Related Stories
- Innovation, green growth drive Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei development: index report
- State councilor urges state-owned companies to deepen reform, innovation
- China's online audio-visual industry embraces innovative development
- Innovative urban governance vital to China's low-carbon transformation
- Huawei to boost Malaysia's digitization efforts with new innovation center
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.