Chinese teen invents driverless bicycle, bags award

(People's Daily App) 13:02, January 05, 2022

A high school senior's driverless bicycle has won the S.-T. Yau High School Science Award, an Asian student competition which emphasizes innovation, originality, creativity and persistence in research activities.

Shi Mulang, of Hangzhou No. 9 Middle School, attached depth cameras to the bike's handlebars and light detection and ranging devices, or lidars, to the seat. Data is transmitted in real time to a central brain above the back wheel, empowering the bicycle to choose the optimal route while maintaining balance.

Shi says he began doodling with devices at about 8 years old. "When I showed my inventions to my friends, they couldn't believe it and thought my parents must have done that for me," Shi said. "But actually I know more about these things than them."

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Liang Jun)