Messi tests positive for COVID-19
PARIS, Jan. 2 (Xinhua) -- Lionel Messi has tested positive for COVID-19 and is in self-isolation along with three other players, his club Paris Saint-Germain confirmed on Sunday.
The Argentinian striker will now miss PSG's French Cup clash against third-tier side Vannes on Monday, with his teammates Juan Bernat, Sergio Rico and Nathan Bitumazala having also contracted the virus.
"The four players that tested positive for COVID-19 are Lionel Messi, Juan Bernat, Sergio Rico and Nathan Bitumazala. They are currently in isolation and are subject to the appropriate health protocols," the club said in a statement.
With the fast-spreading Omicron variant hitting Europe, France has reported more than 200,000 COVID-19 daily cases for four days in a row.
