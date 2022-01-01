U.S. should stop egging on Lithuania down the wrong path: FM spokesperson

BEIJING, Dec. 31 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson on Friday said the United States and other relevant countries should urge Lithuania to admit and correct its mistakes as soon as possible, rather than egging it on down the wrong path and inflict greater losses on Lithuania and its people.

According to media reports, Lithuanian Prime Minister Ingrida Simonyte recently said that China had placed inappropriate pressure on Lithuania after the establishment of the so-called Taiwanese Representative Office in Lithuania, which did not deserve such a reaction.

In response, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said at a daily press briefing that the Lithuanian government had blatantly violated the one-China principle and renounced the political commitment it made in the communique on the establishment of diplomatic relations with China.

China has every right to make a legitimate and reasonable response. If such things were to happen to other sovereign and independent countries, they would surely also take resolute and decisive measures, Zhao said.

The Lithuanian side was in the wrong, Zhao said. "However, instead of reflecting on itself and showing remorse, it resorted to spreading rumors and making trouble. Such publicity stunts attempting to gloss over the real issue to deflect attention are just pathetic."

As for Taiwan on Dec. 30 praising the foreign ministers of the U.S., the U.K., France and Germany for speaking out in support of Lithuania, Zhao said it was Lithuania that first made serious mistakes in its relations with China.

"If the U.S. and relevant countries really care for Lithuania, they should urge it to admit and correct its mistakes as soon as possible, rather than using it as a tool to contain China, egging it on to travel further down the wrong path and inflict greater losses on Lithuania and its people," Zhao said.

At the same time, he warned the Taiwan authorities that "Taiwan independence" will lead to a dead end. Attempts to solicit foreign support in seeking "Taiwan independence" and make provocations will never succeed, Zhao said.

