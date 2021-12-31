Home>>
2021 in review: The year's biggest social media moments for People's Daily Online
(People's Daily Online) 12:57, December 31, 2021
Editor's note:
2021 has been a year like no other. At People's Daily Online, we've taken a look back on the year 2021, reviewing our social media feeds and selecting the top eight biggest moments throughout the year that received the best reactions.
Ready to see the best picks?
1. Most Read
Read the full story on our website:
China's victory against poverty
(Web editor: Xian Jiangnan, Liang Jun)
Photos
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.