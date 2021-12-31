Yearender: China's promises bring warmth to the world

People's Daily Online) 10:53, December 31, 2021

As an ancient Chinese philosopher observed, “He who has credibility connects the world.” Over the past year, Chinese President Xi Jinping has made solemn promises on behalf of the Chinese nation during multiple international occasions to address the most pressing problems of the world, which has mirrored how China itself has been fulfilling its responsibilities as a major country.

