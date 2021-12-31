China has another 10-mln-tonne oil, gas production base

Xinhua) 10:01, December 31, 2021

LANZHOU, Dec. 31 (Xinhua) -- China has opened another 10-million-tonne oil and gas production base, according to the Changqing oilfield, China's largest oil-and-gas field run by China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC).

The Changqing oilfield's Longdong oil zone in the city of Qingyang, northwest China's Gansu Province, and its cooperative development zones for transferred mining rights have this year, as of Dec. 28, produced over 9.69 million tonnes of crude oil and 380 million cubic meters of natural gas, with an annual oil equivalent exceeding 10 million tonnes for the first time.

The Longdong oil zone has churned out a total of 110 million tonnes of oil equivalent over its years of operations.

The zone's proven oil reserves exceeded 3.2 billion tonnes by the end of this year, said Zhang Kuangsheng, head of the Oil and Gas Technology Research Institute of Changqing Oilfield.

Rich in oil, coal and gas resources, the city of Qingyang is an important energy base in China.

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Hongyu)