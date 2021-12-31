Home>>
Full text of interview given by Chinese FM Wang Yi on international situation, China's diplomacy in 2021
(Xinhua) 08:20, December 31, 2021
Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi speaks in an interview with Xinhua News Agency and China Media Group on the international situation and China's diplomacy in 2021, on Dec. 30, 2021. (Xinhua/Yue Yuewei)
BEIJING, Dec. 30 (Xinhua) -- Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Thursday spoke about the international situation and China's diplomacy in 2021 in an interview with Xinhua News Agency and China Media Group. Please see the attachment for the full text of the interview.
