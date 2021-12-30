Australia's Old Parliament House damaged by fire

Xinhua) 16:28, December 30, 2021

CANBERRA, Dec. 30 (Xinhua) -- The front entrance of the Old Parliament House in Australia's capital Canberra was damaged on Thursday after the building was set on fire.

Firefighters were called to the site at about 11:30 a.m. local time (0030 GMT) and the blaze was soon put out.

Video footage by local media showed protesters gathering at the front of the building. According to local police, the cause of the fire is being investigated.

The Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC) reported that the Old Parliament House in Canberra, which now houses the Museum of Australian Democracy, was forced to close last week when protesters started a fire at the door. That blaze was later believed to be ceremonial.

ABC reported that crowds began gathering last week as the Aboriginal Tent Embassy, a site on the lawns outside the Old Parliament House for the political rights of the indigenous Australians, is to celebrate its 50th anniversary.

The Old Parliament House was used for parliamentary purpose from 1927 to 1988, when a new building was inaugurated.

Ben Morton, special minister of state and public service minister, who is responsible for Old Parliament House, condemned the damage in a statement on his official website.

"Today's actions at Old Parliament House were not peaceful. The resulting damage undermines the message that peaceful protesters seek to deliver," he said.

"It is the government's expectation that all illegal activity should be dealt with by the police and the courts to the full extent possible," he said.

The minister noted that damage to the building will be fully restored back to its original condition.

