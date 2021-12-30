Home>>
The 'creative destruction' of a Gen Z photographer
(People's Daily App) 15:29, December 30, 2021
To be creative, you have to destroy.
Mo Guiling is a part-time photographer from Laibing, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. He draws inspiration from daily life and 'destroys' everyday objects, then uses them as tools to create classic movie characters.
His entertaining creations are popular, making art more accessible.
(Video source: Kuaishou; edited by Xie Runjia)
