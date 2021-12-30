Ballastless track slabs laid for Jakarta-Bandung High Speed Railway

Ecns.cn) 13:36, December 30, 2021

Aerial photo shows Chinese-developed CRTS III ballastless track slabs are laid on the Jakarta-Bandung high-speed railway (HSR) in Indonesia, Dec 29, 2021. (China News Service/Tao Yuanyu)

The first ballastless track slab of the Jakarta-Bandung High Speed Railway (HSR) was laid on Wednesday.

The total length of the main line of Jakarta-Bandung HSR is 142.3 km, including 83.5 km of ballastless track.

As a landmark project within the framework of China's Belt and Road Initiative, the Jakarta-Bandung HSR is the first overseas project to adopt the CRTSIII slab ballastless track system, a technology independently developed by China.

With a design speed of 350 km per hour, the high speed railway built with the Chinese technology will cut the journey between Jakarta and Bandung, the capital of West Java province, from more than three hours to around 40 minutes.

(With input from Xinhua)

