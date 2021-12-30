Chinese, Laotian parties hold ninth theory seminar

Xinhua) 08:50, December 30, 2021

Huang Kunming, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, also a member of the Secretariat of the CPC Central Committee and head of the Publicity Department of the CPC Central Committee, attends a theory seminar via video link in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 29, 2021. The CPC and the Lao People's Revolutionary Party (LPRP) held their ninth theory seminar on Wednesday via video link. The seminar focused on the major achievements and historical experience of the two parties leading their respective country in exploring and building socialism. Khamphanh Phommathath, Politburo member of the Party Central Committee of the LPRP, chairman of the Inspection Committee of the Party Central Committee, and president of the State Inspection Authority, attended the seminar. (Xinhua/Yue Yuewei)

BEIJING, Dec. 29 (Xinhua) -- The Communist Party of China (CPC) and the Lao People's Revolutionary Party (LPRP) held their ninth theory seminar on Wednesday via video link.

The seminar focused on the major achievements and historical experience of the two parties leading their respective country in exploring and building socialism.

Huang Kunming, a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, also a member of the Secretariat of the CPC Central Committee and head of the Publicity Department of the CPC Central Committee, attended the seminar.

Noting that this year marks the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Laos, as well as the year of friendship between the two countries, Huang said it is of great significance in strengthening the exchange, between the two parties, of experience in state governance.

The sixth plenary session of the 19th CPC Central Committee reviewed the major achievements and historical experience of the CPC over the past century, and in particular, elaborated the historical achievements and reforms in the new era, providing guidance for deepening the understanding of the laws that underlie the development of socialism, as well as upholding and developing socialism with Chinese characteristics in the new era, said Huang.

Khamphanh Phommathath, Politburo member of the Party Central Committee of the LPRP, chairman of the Inspection Committee of the Party Central Committee, and president of the State Inspection Authority, attended the seminar.

He spoke highly of the great achievements made by the CPC in the past century. He said Laos is willing to strengthen exchanges and mutual learning with China to jointly promote the development of socialism.

