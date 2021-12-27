China's Shenzhou-13 taikonauts exit core module for second extravehicular activities

Xinhua) 08:22, December 27, 2021

Screen image taken at Beijing Aerospace Control Center on Dec. 26, 2021 shows Chinese taikonaut Zhai Zhigang exiting the space station core module Tianhe. China's Shenzhou-13 taikonauts Ye Guangfu and Zhai Zhigang have been out of the space station core module Tianhe to start extravehicular activities (EVAs), the China Manned Space Agency (CMSA) said on Sunday evening. The CMSA said Ye opened the hatch of Tianhe's node cabin at 6:44 p.m. (Beijing Time). Ye and Zhai, donning China-developed Feitian spacesuits, got out of the core module from its node cabin at 6:50 p.m. and 7:37 p.m. respectively. The pair will conduct a series of operations such as lifting panoramic camera and testing goods transport. (Xinhua/Guo Zhongzheng)

BEIJING, Dec. 26 (Xinhua) -- China's Shenzhou-13 taikonauts Ye Guangfu and Zhai Zhigang have been out of the space station core module Tianhe to start extravehicular activities (EVAs), the China Manned Space Agency (CMSA) said on Sunday evening.

The CMSA said Ye opened the hatch of Tianhe's node cabin at 6:44 p.m. (Beijing Time). Ye and Zhai, donning China-developed Feitian spacesuits, got out of the core module from its node cabin at 6:50 p.m. and 7:37 p.m. respectively.

The pair will conduct a series of operations such as lifting panoramic camera and testing goods transport.

Wang Yaping stayed inside to work with the ground control center to operate the mechanical arm and support the pair in conducting the extravehicular operations.

The CMSA noted that extravehicular operations are becoming the normal work of the space station flight missions.

Chinese taikonauts will carry out more EVAs which are more complex to provide strong support for the successful completion of the construction and the stable operation of the space station, the CMSA added.

The Shenzhou-13 crew conducted the first EVAs on Nov. 7.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)