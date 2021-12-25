Home>>
China's urban public transport surges in first 11 months
(Xinhua) 14:16, December 25, 2021
BEIJING, Dec. 25 (Xinhua) -- China saw a rising use of public transport in urban areas in the first 11 months of the year, official data showed.
In the January-November period, the number of passenger trips using public transport in 36 major cities reached 48.37 billion, jumping 23.4 percent from a year earlier, according to the Ministry of Transport.
More specifically, the number of bus and tram passengers increased 14.4 percent year on year during the period, while that of rail passengers soared 38.7 percent, the ministry said.
China's fixed-asset investment in transport hit 3.28 trillion yuan (514.98 billion U.S. dollars) during the period.
