China sees increase in air trips, cargo transport in October
BEIJING, Nov. 10 (Xinhua) -- China's civil aviation industry saw a month-on-month increase in the number of air trips and volume of mail and cargo in October, official data showed Wednesday.
At a press conference, the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) said that about 38.86 million passenger trips were made last month, up 7.6 percent from September.
The CAAC also said that the number of trips is about 68.2 percent of the number recorded in the same period in 2019.
The volume of mail and cargo stood at about 604,000 tonnes in October, up 0.8 percent from September, while the total air transport turnover rose 6.4 percent month on month to 7.33 billion tonne-km, according to the CAAC.
In October, 93.8 percent of flights nationwide were on time.
