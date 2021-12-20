Home>>
Xi'an makes efforts to ensure vegetables supply amid COVID-19 pandemic
(Xinhua) 08:13, December 20, 2021
Residents purchase vegetable at a supermarket in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Dec. 19, 2021. Xi'an authorities have been making continuous efforts to ensure the supply of vegetables amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo by Wang Pengbo/Xinhua)
