Chinese mainland reports 89 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases

Xinhua) 10:33, December 18, 2021

Staff members check vehicle information at the expressway exit in Shangyu District of Shaoxing, east China's Zhejiang Province, Dec. 14, 2021. (Xinhua/Weng Xinyang)

BEIJING, Dec. 18 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland on Friday reported 89 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Saturday.

Of the new local cases, 77 were reported in Zhejiang, seven in Shaanxi, two in Guangdong and one each in Inner Mongolia, Shanghai and Fujian, the commission said.

Also reported were 36 new imported cases in 10 provincial-level regions, according to the commission.

Three new suspected cases arriving from outside the mainland were reported in Shanghai and no new deaths from COVID-19 were reported on Friday, it added.

