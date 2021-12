What a delicious jelly painting

(People's Daily App) 15:56, December 17, 2021

Do you know that jelly can be used as paint? Roaring tigers, flying birds, swimming fish… those sweet jelly paintings must be to your taste. Enjoy your meals!

(Video source: Kuaishou; edited by Xie Runjia and Xu Shilin)

