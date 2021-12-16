Int'l political parties, celebrities hail China's socialist democracy

December 16, 2021

BEIJING, Dec. 15 (Xinhua) -- Dignitaries of political parties and celebrities from many countries have extolled the Communist Party of China (CPC) for promoting the whole-process people's democracy in China and making significant achievements in poverty reduction, medical care and education.

The CPC has led the Chinese people to continuously promote socialist democracy with Chinese characteristics and enabled them to be the masters of their country, they said.

Their remarks reverberated at the activities recently held by the International Department of the CPC Central Committee.

According to the dignitaries, China's democracy has promoted the country's rapid development, guaranteed the right of all Chinese people to live a happy life, and contributed Chinese wisdom and Chinese solutions to enriching and developing political civilization of humanity.

Madhav Kumar Nepal, president of the Communist Party of Nepal (Unified Socialist) and former prime minister of Nepal, expressed the willingness to work with China to resolutely oppose foreign interference, actively defend the international system with the United Nations as its core, true multilateralism, and support each other to take democratic development paths that suit their respective national conditions.

Taimur Rahman, general secretary of the Mazdoor Kisan Party of Pakistan, said the so-called "democratic reform" by the United States and the West in Afghanistan and other countries have proved a failure. The Mazdoor Kisan Party opposes Western countries' arbitrary "ruling" of other countries as democratic or undemocratic based on ideological and geopolitical considerations.

Dato' Sri Dr Irmohizam bin Ibrahim, former member of the Supreme Council of United Malays National Organization (UMNO) and executive director of World Trade Centre Kuala Lumpur (WTCKL), spoke highly of China's major achievements in economic development and democratic construction, saying that China's independent development model and the CPC leadership have played a vital role in this regard.

Babaei, director of the International Division of the Expediency Discernment Council, said the United States practiced a double standard on democracy and human rights, and brutally interfered in the internal affairs of other countries.

Najm al-Deen al-Kharit, secretary general of the Unified Syrian Communist Party, said countries should vigorously uphold common values of humanity for peace, development, equity, justice, democracy and freedom, abandon the zero-sum games, and promote the building of a community with a shared future for humanity.

China's whole-process people's democracy is different from U.S. democracy, and China never imposes its own democratic model on others, said Bassam Zakarneh, member of Fatah's Revolutionary Council of Palestine.

Mohammed Almekhlafi, deputy general secretary of the Yemeni Socialist Party, said people's democracy in China ensures that every citizen fully enjoys political, economic, social and cultural rights.

Jihad Brashid, Central Committee member, political training adviser to the general secretary of Algerian National Liberation Front Party, said different countries have different definitions of democracy, and the paths to realize democracy are also different. The national conditions and people's choices in each country should be fully respected.

Salah Adly, general secretary of the Communist Party of Egypt, said China has successfully promoted the institutionalization and legalization of people's democracy, which fully proves that there is no unified democratic model in the world.

Axel Jesson Ayenoue, deputy general secretary of the Gabonese Democratic Party, said democracy takes many forms and its essence is citizen participation. Each country should find its own way of democracy.

Alberto Aguilar, vice president of the Permanent Conference of Political Parties of Latin America and the Caribbean (COPPPAL), said faced with major global challenges, countries cannot work alone and should focus on developing relations of mutual respect, and join hands to build a new world.

Julio Yao, honorary chairman of the Center for Asian Strategic Study of Panama (CEEAP), said the decisions of the Chinese government originated from the opinions of the general public, but in capitalist countries, power is often in the hands of a small number of people. Western-style democracy is a false fantasy, and people will never really have a chance to grasp public power.

Zivadin Jovanovic, president of the Silk Road Connectivity Research Center of Serbia, said the path to true democracy cannot be established through interference in the internal affairs of other countries or through the use of military means. China's role in the democratization of international relations, the equitable global social and economic development, and justice and peace deserve appreciation.

