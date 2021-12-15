China demands justice for civilians killed by U.S. military: FM spokesperson

Xinhua) 09:24, December 15, 2021

BEIJING, Dec. 14 (Xinhua) -- China condemns the barbaric military interventions by the United States in Afghanistan, Iraq, Syria and other countries under the banner of "democracy" and "human rights", and calls on the international community to investigate the war crimes committed by the U.S. military of killing innocent civilians around the world, according to a Foreign Ministry spokesperson.

Spokesperson Wang Wenbin made the remarks at a daily news briefing on Tuesday. He was asked to comment on reports that U.S. military personnel involved in a drone attack that killed 10 civilians in Kabul, Afghanistan, will not be punished in any way.

"The atrocity of killing civilians by U.S. forces in Afghanistan is unacceptable. It is even more intolerable that the United States exonerates the murderer with impunity for various reasons," said Wang.

While the United States was talking about "democracy" and "human rights" at the "summit for democracy," the innocent Afghan people who died at the gunpoint of the U.S. military were not consulted and their families had nowhere to lodge complaints, said the spokesperson, adding that this is the cruel reality that has been brought to the world by the "democracy" and "human rights" advocated by the United States.

"Justice may be late, but it will not be absent," Wang said.

He stressed that the era in which the United States acted recklessly around the world under the pretext of so-called "democracy" and "human rights" has come to an end, and the U.S. military's crime of killing innocent civilians in other countries will not go unpunished.

