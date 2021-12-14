Home>>
Global experts share understandings on what's good democracy
(Xinhua) 09:57, December 14, 2021
What's good democracy? An international forum on democracy held in Beijing has triggered heated discussions among experts on the topic. Find out what they have to say. #GLOBALink
(Web editor: Shi Xi, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Pirate code has significant influence on development of American democracy
- Inside China Ep.2: What is whole-process democracy in China?
- Chinese Embassy in Spain expounds on China's democracy
- U.S. disqualified as torchbearer for democracy with its own house "on fire": USA Today
- Chinese envoy says democracy could be realized in multiple ways
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.