Firmly rejecting hegemonic acts, Cold War mentality under disguise of "multilateralism," "rules": Xi

Xinhua) 09:06, December 16, 2021

Chinese President Xi Jinping holds a virtual meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 15, 2021. (Xinhua/Liu Bin)

BEIJING, Dec. 15 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping said Wednesday that efforts must be made to firmly reject hegemonic acts and the Cold War mentality under the disguise of "multilateralism" and "rules."

In a video meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Xi said that certain forces in the world are trying to meddle in the internal affairs of China and Russia under the pretext of "democracy" and "human rights" and grossly trample on international law and universally recognized norms governing international relations.

China and Russia need to launch more joint actions to uphold the security interests of the two sides more effectively, Xi said.

China and Russia need to step up coordination and collaboration in international affairs, be more vocal on global governance, come up with feasible solutions to the pandemic, climate change and other global issues, and firmly uphold international fairness and justice in the process of resolving international and regional hotspots, he said.

