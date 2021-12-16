Home>>
China to grant zero-tariff treatment for least-developed countries
(Xinhua) 08:46, December 16, 2021
BEIJING, Dec. 15 (Xinhua) -- China will grant zero-tariff treatment on 98 percent of taxable items originating in the least-developed countries, according to a statement released by the Customs Tariff Commission of the State Council on Wednesday.
Agricultural products such as peanut oil and chemicals such as polythene will be incorporated into the scope of zero-tariff treatment.
The move will help to further facilitate China's imports from related African countries, and advance the building of a high-level China-Africa community with a shared future, and share market opportunities with least-developed countries, the commission said.
