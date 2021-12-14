Border port in Xinjiang handles over 6,000 China-Europe freight trains in 2021

Xinhua) 16:51, December 14, 2021

URUMQI, Dec. 14 (Xinhua) -- Horgos port, a border port in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, has handled over 6,000 China-Europe freight trains this year as of Tuesday, said the local railway authorities.

Since the beginning of this year, the number of China-Europe freight trains the port has handled so far this year has exceeded the sum of 2020 with a daily average increasing from 13 to 17 trips, which brought the cargo volume at the port to 8.5 million tonnes, up 38.1 percent year on year.

China Railway Urumqi Group Co., Ltd. attributed China-Europe freight train services' increasing popularity to its large transport volume, low price, expansive network and stability.

Currently, 29 routes pass through Horgos, linking China with 45 cities and regions of 22 countries.

Major transported goods that pass through the port covered 200 categories including mechanical parts, electronic products, garments, household appliances and daily necessities among others.

