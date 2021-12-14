Agricultural industrial park helps villagers increase incomes in Xinjiang

Xinhua) 08:48, December 14, 2021

Villagers work at a greenhouse in an industrial park in Shache County of Kashgar, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Dec. 12, 2021. Located in the southwestern edge of the Taklimakan Desert, Shache County has suffered from many obstacles brought by the vast desert to the economic development. In 2021, Shache County constructed an agricultural industrial park by taking advantage of the sunlight resources of the vast barren land. Greenhouses, sheep breeding bases and poultry breeding bases have been built in the industrial park, helping about 3,000 villagers find jobs nearby their homes and increase their incomes. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

An employee picks eggs at a poultry breeding base in an industrial park in Shache County of Kashgar, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Dec. 12, 2021. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

Aerial photo taken on Dec. 12, 2021 shows the greenhouses of an industrial park in Shache County of Kashgar, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

A villager works at a greenhouse in an industrial park in Shache County of Kashgar, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Dec. 12, 2021. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

Aerial photo taken on Dec. 12, 2021 shows a view of an industrial park in Shache County of Kashgar, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

An agricultural technician (R) teaches planting technologies to a villager at a greenhouse in an industrial park in Shache County of Kashgar, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Dec. 12, 2021. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

Aerial photo taken on Dec. 12, 2021 shows the poultry breeding bases of an industrial park in Shache County of Kashgar, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

Employees work at a poultry breeding base in an industrial park in Shache County of Kashgar, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Dec. 12, 2021. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

A villager operates a greenhouse control system at an industrial park in Shache County of Kashgar, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Dec. 12, 2021. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

A villager works at an industrial park in Shache County of Kashgar, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Dec. 12, 2021. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

