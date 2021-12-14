China's Xinjiang sees steady growth in market entities

URUMQI, Dec. 13 (Xinhua) -- Northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region had reported a total of 2.14 million market entities in the region, as of the end of November this year, an increase of 6.9 percent year on year, according to local authorities.

From January to November, 396,000 new market entities were registered in Xinjiang, an increase of 9.85 percent compared with the same period of last year, said the regional market supervision and administration bureau.

"The local government has implemented various measures for the reform of Xinjiang's commercial system this year, with the business environment continuously optimized and the market entities maintaining a sustained and steady trend of growth," said Zuo Xinmin, an official with the bureau.

According to Zuo, Xinjiang has shortened the time and simplified the process for starting a company. Now, the average time for enterprise registration has been reduced to one working day. Meanwhile, the local government has also improved the online registration system to provide high quality services.

"With more favorable policies, the vitality of market players has been fully released," Zuo said. "The number of market entities in Xinjiang has been on the rise annually in recent years, which has effectively promoted the region's economic development."

