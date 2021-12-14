Xinjiang workers condemn "forced labor" slur

Xinhua) 08:44, December 14, 2021

URUMQI, Dec. 13 (Xinhua) -- Workers from different industries in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region denounced lies of "forced labor" in the region and shared their experiences at a press conference Monday.

Elikimjan Elet, a native of Gulbag Township, Yuli County, graduated from Hefei University of Technology in 2019 and worked at a science and technology company in Hefei, capital of east China's Anhui Province, after graduation. When returning home for the Spring Festival, China's lunar new year, Elikimjan Elet was amazed by his ever-changing hometown and chose to stay there.

In March 2020, Elikimjan Elet started work at a farmers' cooperative in the county and was appointed the manager of the online sales department last May. He then taught himself about cattle and sheep breeding technology, accounting and e-commerce, and passed the accounting qualification examination this year.

"The work has not only brought me an abundant and happy life, but also a sense of self-worth," he said.

Haltan Ibrayim, head of the front desk clerks at a hot spring hotel in Fukang City, Hui Autonomous Prefecture of Changji, said she began work there in 2018 after being referred by a friend.

"At first, I was a cashier and did not know how to use the equipment. I then followed my colleagues to learn about computers, bill printing and other skills," she said. "Gradually, I became the head of the front desk clerks."

Haltan Ibrayim's husband is a barbecue chef at the restaurant in the hotel. The couple can earn more than 8,000 yuan (about 1,257.6 U.S. dollars) a month. Their 4-year-old daughter now attends kindergarten for free in the city.

"Knowledge changes fate and hard work creates wealth. By continuously improving myself, I chose a job I love," she said, adding that many of her relatives and friends have found satisfying jobs through continuous learning, and some have even started their own business.

(Web editor: Shi Xi, Liang Jun)