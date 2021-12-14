China-refurbished stadium handed over to Myanmar

YANGON, Dec. 14 (Xinhua) -- China handed over the refurbished national indoor stadium to Myanmar government on Tuesday.

The refurbishment project for Thuwunna National Indoor Sports Stadium (1) by China was launched in Yangon in August, 2019.

Chinese Ambassador to Myanmar Chen Hai on Tuesday handed over the upgraded sports facility to Myanmar authorities at a ceremony in Yangon.

The China-aided indoor stadium built in 1980s is a symbolic project of friendship between the two countries, having contributed to the development of Myanmar's sports sector for years, said Chen.

He said China attaches great importance to sports cooperation between China and Myanmar and has given continued support by sending coaches, inviting athletes to China for training, and providing training facilities and equipment.

Myanmar Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Min Thein Zan thanked China for upgrading the stadium.

With a capacity of 10,825 people, the stadium hosted many domestic and international sports tournaments, producing national sports champions, the minister said.

