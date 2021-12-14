Home>>
China launches new Tianlian relay satellite
(Xinhua) 09:28, December 14, 2021
XICHANG, Dec. 14 (Xinhua) -- China sent a new data relay satellite into orbit from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center in southwest China's Sichuan Province early Tuesday morning.
The Tianlian II-02 satellite was launched at 0:09 a.m. Beijing Time by a Long March-3B carrier rocket.
It was the 401st flight mission of the Long March carrier rocket series.
