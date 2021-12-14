We Are China

China launches new Tianlian relay satellite

Xinhua) 09:28, December 14, 2021

XICHANG, Dec. 14 (Xinhua) -- China sent a new data relay satellite into orbit from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center in southwest China's Sichuan Province early Tuesday morning.

The Tianlian II-02 satellite was launched at 0:09 a.m. Beijing Time by a Long March-3B carrier rocket.

It was the 401st flight mission of the Long March carrier rocket series.

