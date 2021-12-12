Over 2.60 bln COVID-19 vaccine doses administered on Chinese mainland

Xinhua) 16:26, December 12, 2021

A medical worker registers information for a child before administering a dose of COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination site in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 9, 2021. As of 4 p.m. Wednesday, more than 2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines had been administered in Beijing to the city's children aged between 3 and 11, local authorities said Thursday. Starting from Oct. 28, the Chinese capital began offering COVID-19 vaccination to children aged between 3 and 11. Nearly 1.37 million minors of this age group have been vaccinated. (Xinhua/Zhang Yuwei)

BEIJING, Dec. 12 (Xinhua) -- More than 2.60 billion COVID-19 vaccine doses had been administered on the Chinese mainland as of Saturday, data from the National Health Commission showed Sunday. Enditem

