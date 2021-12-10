Languages

Archive

Friday, December 10, 2021

Home>>

Only inhabited island on Yellow River bids farewell to poverty

(Xinhua) 13:40, December 10, 2021

 

Niangniangtan is the only inhabited island on the Yellow River and was once known as the "boat tracker village." Today, the entire village has been lifted out of poverty. Follow a foreigner to check out how things are going now. 

(Web editor: Shi Xi, Liang Jun)

Photos

Related Stories