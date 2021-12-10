Home>>
Only inhabited island on Yellow River bids farewell to poverty
(Xinhua) 13:40, December 10, 2021
Niangniangtan is the only inhabited island on the Yellow River and was once known as the "boat tracker village." Today, the entire village has been lifted out of poverty. Follow a foreigner to check out how things are going now.
