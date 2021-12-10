Canada Goose changes return policy in Chinese mainland after backlash

December 10, 2021

Jackets hang in the showroom of the Canada Goose factory in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, February 23, 2018. Photo:Xinhua

Canada Goose said on Thursday that it now offers return and exchange services for Chinese mainland customers within 14 days after their purchases in physical retail stores, in a major shift in its return policy after its no-refund policy drew widespread backlash.

The Canadian luxury down jacket maker was criticized by Chinese consumers for its controversial product refund policy in the Chinese mainland, which is different from policies in other markets, prompting many consumers to call the move discriminatory and double-standard.

According to a statement published on the official Weibo account of Canada Goose on Thursday, the retailer said it promises free return and exchange services to customers in the Chinese mainland for one time within 14 days after their purchases in physical retail stores, if the products are undamaged.

In addition, the Canadian brand said it could provide free tests of products if customers find the products are of defective quality. Customers could also go to third-party agencies to evaluate their products' quality.

If a third-party agency or the company confirms quality defects, Canadian Goose will offer refund or exchange services, it said in the statement.

The latest policy change followed a recent backlash among Chinese customers, who criticized the company's discriminatory double-standard policy in the Chinese mainland.

In a statement sent to the Global Times on December 2, Canada Goose's headquarters said that "in the Chinese mainland, customers are eligible to receive a refund within 14 days of purchase following applicable laws, if their product, purchased in a Canada Goose store, is found to have any issues with materials or craftsmanship; and seven-day unconditional return and refunds on official e-commerce platforms; or other circumstances subject to law."

However, its refund policies for items sold online still drew criticisms.

Such a refund policy for online sales differs from markets outside China, as the company shows a 30-day unconditional refund policy on the Canada Goose official website, but the clause does not apply to the Chinese mainland, where the seven-day unconditional return clause applies, the Xinhua News Agency reported, citing the Shanghai Consumers Council.

No brand should have any privilege over consumers, the China Consumers Association (CCA) stated in early December.

The CCA said that respecting and protecting consumers' rights and interests is the obligation of every business operator, and no enterprise or brand has special privileges. "If the brand sees itself as a big brand, engages in double standards, and discriminates against Chinese mainland consumers, it will fail in this market," the association noted.

Canada Goose said in the post on Thursday that it will abide by Chinese laws and regulations, and continue to provide high-quality products and customer experiences.

