No brand shall have privileges in front of consumers: association
BEIJING, Dec. 2 (Xinhua) -- No brand shall have any privilege in front of consumers, said China Consumers Association on Thursday while commenting on a recent controversy surrounding Canadian clothing manufacturer Canada Goose.
The association said that the clothing brand has recently set multiple unreasonable policy thresholds at a consumer's appeal for rights protection concerning problems with product quality. It stressed that the practices have violated laws and infringed on consumers' legitimate rights and interests.
The association also called on consumers to consume rationally and take an active part in supervising consumer rights violations.
Consumers should reject "brand worship" and conspicuous consumption and safeguard their own rights and interests in the face of infringement, it added.
