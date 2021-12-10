China's central bank injects liquidity into market

Xinhua) 10:54, December 10, 2021

BEIJING, Dec. 10 (Xinhua) -- China's central bank on Friday injected 10 billion yuan (about 1.57 billion U.S. dollars) into the financial system via reverse repos.

The interest rate for the seven-day reverse repos was set at 2.2 percent, according to the People's Bank of China.

With 10 billion yuan of reverse repos maturing on the same day, the move resulted in zero injection on Friday.

The move aims to keep the liquidity in the banking system reasonably stable, the central bank said.

A reverse repo is a process in which the central bank purchases securities from commercial banks through bidding, with an agreement to sell them back in the future.

