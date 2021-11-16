China to issue commemorative coins for Year of the Tiger

Xinhua) 08:17, November 16, 2021

BEIJING, Nov. 15 (Xinhua) -- China's central bank will issue a set of gold and silver commemorative coins on Thursday to celebrate the Chinese zodiac Year of the Tiger.

The set consists of eight gold and five silver coins, all of which will be legal tender in China, the People's Bank of China said in an online statement.

The obverse sides of the coins bear China's national emblem, and the country name and year of issuance, decorated with traditional Chinese patterns that represent auspiciousness.

The reverse sides of the 13 coins feature various images of tigers, including those in a cartoon style and sitting tiger cubs, with decorative flower, forest or mountain elements.

The tiger is the third zodiac sign in the Chinese zodiac cycle.

The Chinese zodiac cycle contains 12 animals that record years and reflect people's attributes: the rat, the ox, the tiger, the rabbit, the dragon, the snake, the horse, the sheep, the monkey, the rooster, the dog and the pig.

