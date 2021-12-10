Home>>
France confirms not to join diplomatic boycott of Beijing Winter Olympics
(Xinhua) 08:56, December 10, 2021
PARIS, Dec. 9 (Xinhua) -- French Minister of National Education, Youth and Sports, Jean-Michel Blanquer confirmed on Thursday that France will not join the diplomatic boycott of the upcoming Beijing Winter Olympic Games.
"Sport must be preserved as much as possible from political interference. Otherwise, it can go in any direction and we will end up killing all competitions," he told BFMTV.
The French government will send its Minister Delegate in charge of Sports: Roxana Maracineanu for the Beijing Winter Olympic Games, and Secretary of State in charge of People with Disabilities, Sophie Cluzel for the Paralympic Games.
(Web editor: Shi Xi, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- China opposes politicization of sports, calls on countries to show Olympic spirit
- Commentary: Boycotts are a shameless mixing of politics and sport
- Feature: China's snowboard prodigy Su chasing Olympic dream with love
- Yang Yang: Olympics a stage for athletes, not runway for politics
- Raising tensions is contrary to IOC mission, says Bach
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.