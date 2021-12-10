Feature: Lebanese ski players eager for participating in Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics

Xinhua) 08:53, December 10, 2021

BEIRUT, Dec. 9 (Xinhua) -- Lebanese ski players are eagerly waiting to participate in the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games with excitement, believing the international event will be a great success and hoping to win medals to lift Lebanon's spirit as their country is grappling with multiple crises.

Lebanese alpine skier Cesar Arnouk said that he hopes to achieve great results in this year's Olympics Games, which will put Lebanon on the international sports map.

"It will give a morale boost for our country," the 21-year-old skier told Xinhua.

Arnouk is grateful that his effort throughout the years paid off after his victory in the men's slalom in Lebanon's Cedars during the season 2020-2021 qualified him for the 2022 Olympic Games in Beijing.

Began his skiing career at age of 5, Arnouk has taken part in several international races. For the moment, he is training in Canada where he has enrolled at the university to complete his bachelor's degree and he will return to Lebanon for training soon before heading to Beijing for the Olympic Games.

The ski player feels excited to visit China for the first time, which he views as a great opportunity for him.

The Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics will be only open to spectators living in mainland China.

"The games will be challenging during COVID-19, but it is reasonable for China to set some restrictions during the games," he said.

For Elie Tawk, a Lebanese cross-country skier, being qualified for the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing makes him feel proud.

The 19-year-old skier got a pass for the Olympics after ranking 54th in the competition in the FIS Nordic World Ski Championships 2021 in Germany.

Tawk is currently training for a 50-day period in Europe to prepare for the Olympic Games.

He said that his dream has come true: participating in the Olympic Games in such a beautiful country.

The athletes' village, scheduled to run from February 4 to 20, 2022, has completed a series of tests in preparation for its opening prior to next year's Winter Olympics.

Pierre Jalkh, president of the Lebanese National Olympic Committee, told Xinhua that holding the Olympic Games in China gives reassurance to players since China is serious and professional in handling big events, even in critical times.

"We noticed that the event has been greatly welcomed by the Chinese people, which is a very positive factor for players as they will be received in the country with great enthusiasm," he said.

