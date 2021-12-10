Home>>
Young students blooming flowers of China with unlimited potential: Chinese astronaut
(People's Daily App) 08:47, December 10, 2021
Shenzhou-13 crew members Zhai Zhigang, Wang Yaping and Ye Guangfu hosted the first live space class on Thursday afternoon from China's space station.
Female taikonaut Wang Yaping showed students on Earth a paper flower unfolding on a film of water.
Wang expressed good wishes to the students, encouraged them to pursue their dream and embrace the future.
