We Are China

Young students blooming flowers of China with unlimited potential: Chinese astronaut

(People's Daily App) 08:47, December 10, 2021

Shenzhou-13 crew members Zhai Zhigang, Wang Yaping and Ye Guangfu hosted the first live space class on Thursday afternoon from China's space station.

Female taikonaut Wang Yaping showed students on Earth a paper flower unfolding on a film of water.

Wang expressed good wishes to the students, encouraged them to pursue their dream and embrace the future.

(Compiled by Feng Zhenglin, edited by Lou Qingqing)

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)