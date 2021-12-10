Athletes expect to compete in Beijing

(People's Daily App) 08:39, December 10, 2021

With the 2022 Olympic Winter Games scheduled to open on February 4, 2022, athletes from different countries shared their voices and expectations about the event.

"I really look forward to the opportunity to race with my teammates there against everybody else's best."

Click on the video to hear their thoughts.

