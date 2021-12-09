Home>>
Over 70,000 prosecuted for work-related crimes in China since 2018
(Xinhua) 16:47, December 09, 2021
BEIJING, Dec. 9 (Xinhua) -- Procuratorates across China brought more than 58,000 prosecutions against 73,488 people suspected of work-related crimes from January 2018 to November 2021, according to a statement by China's Supreme People's Procuratorate (SPP) on Thursday.
Of those prosecuted, 82 were former provincial-level officials, said the SPP statement.
During the same period, procuratorial organs nationwide accepted 74,869 cases of various work-related crimes involving 89,650 people, and filed for the confiscation of the illegal income of 48 corrupt officials who had fled the country or died, it said.
(Web editor: Shi Xi, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- "Smash-and-grab" crimes sweep U.S. major cities: report
- At least eight dead at U.S. music festival in Houston -- media
- China, Philippines to deepen cooperation on fighting transnational crime
- China tightens use of lenient sentencing for severe crimes
- 751 unmarked graves found near former indigenous residential school in Canada
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.