Man in SW China’s Guizhou devotes 30 years to bamboo flute carving

People's Daily Online) 16:27, December 09, 2021

Yao Maoshun (R) makes a bamboo flute at a workshop in Yuping Dong Autonomous County, southwest China’s Guizhou Province. (Photo/Wang Xiufang)

Yao Maoshun, a 45-year-old man in Yuping Dong autonomous county, southwest China’s Guizhou province, has been devoting himself to the craft of Yuping bamboo flute carving for 30 years.

Yao, a resident of Wuyang village in the county and also president of the Yuping bamboo flute association, learned the craft out of interest from his grandfather when he was just 15 years old. At the age of 18, he was able to make bamboo flutes by himself. A traditional Chinese musical instrument, Yuping bamboo flute is famous for its clear tone and delicate carving. Made from local bamboo, there are more than 70 procedures involved in the making of this instrument. Over the past years, Yao has integrated the bamboo flute carving craft with modern cultural elements.

Yao took advantage of Yuping county’s efforts to promote local bamboo flute culture and over 133.3 hectares of bamboo forests in Wuyang village to establish a cooperative to supply bamboo materials for making flutes to bamboo flute enterprises. He encourages villagers to contribute their bamboo forests to the cooperative to earn dividends and help boost their income growth.

“It is my dream to make bamboo flute culture a calling card for local economic and social development,” Yao said.

