Thursday, December 09, 2021

America's democratic backsliding

(China Daily) 15:38, December 09, 2021

The so-called "summit for democracy," initiated by the United States comes at an awkward moment as many around the world seem to be asking the same question: does America have a functioning democracy?

Watch the video for the answer.

