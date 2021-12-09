China's consumer inflation edges up to 2.3 pct in November

December 09, 2021

A customer buys vegetables at a supermarket in Zaozhuang, east China's Shandong Province, Aug. 9, 2021. (Photo by Sun Zhongzhe/Xinhua)

BEIJING, Dec. 9 (Xinhua) -- China's consumer price index, a main gauge of inflation, rose 2.3 percent year on year in November, data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed Thursday.

The figure was higher than the 1.5 percent year-on-year growth recorded in October.

Specifically, food prices rebounded to climb 1.6 percent. The price of pork, a staple meat in China, saw contraction narrow to 32.7 percent, while the price of fresh vegetables hiked 30.6 percent last month, said senior NBS statistician Dong Lijuan.

Non-food prices rose 2.5 percent from a year earlier, up from an increase of 2.4 percent in October, said Dong.

China has set its consumer inflation target at approximately 3 percent for the year 2021, according to this year's government work report.

Thursday's data also showed that China's producer price index, which measures costs for goods at the factory gate, went up 12.9 percent year on year in November.

