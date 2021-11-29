U.S. decoupling policy, anti-globalization lead to inflation in America: report
SINGAPORE, Nov. 28 (Xinhua) -- Washington's policy to decouple with China, anti-globalization sentiment as well as climate change are institutional factors behind the rising inflation in the United States since its trade war with China and the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a Singaporean media outlet.
The U.S. consumer price index rose 6.2 percent in October from a year earlier, the fastest inflation increase in real terms since 1990, said the article published in Singapore's Lianhe Zaobao on Friday.
The article is co-authored by Li Yongning, an associate professor of economics at Tianjin Polytechnic University, and Wen Jiandong, a professor with the University of Cambridge.
They said in the article that the credit monetary system and the market economy in the country are also the factors of sustained high inflation.
