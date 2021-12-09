Hong Kong abuzz over Chinese mainland Olympians’ visit

People's Daily Online) 10:54, December 09, 2021

Showcasing their talents in front of local citizens, exchanging skillsets with Hong Kong compatriots, and sharing stories about chasing dreams with young students…the three-day visit of Chinese mainland Olympians comes to an end at Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) on Dec. 5, 2021.

Sports is the bridge with which to enhance communication between Hong Kong and the Chinese mainland. Chinese mainland Olympians have created another wave of “sports fever” with their proficiency and persistence over the past three days. Their endeavor resonates with “Lion Rock Spirit”, which motivates Hong Kong to develop at a “Faster, Higher, and Stronger” pace under a new incentive.

